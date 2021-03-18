PHNIX Will Launch New R290 Heat Pumps on ISH Digital 2021

GUANGZHOU, China, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PHNIX, an expert heat pump ODM/OEM supplier, will be present in ISH digital 2021, the world's leading trade fair on heating, water and energy, taking place digitally from 22nd to 26th of March 2021.

Continuing to fulfill its commitment to lead the industry ahead and keep bringing new heat pump technology to the world, PHNIX will propose series of high-quality webinars all about the newest heat pump technology, together with different product categories including heat pump for house heating, cooling and DHW, domestic water heater and commercial water heating solutions. PHNIX will organize 5 sessions and the speakers of the sessions will directly interact with the participants and instantly answer their questions online.

Agenda of PHNIX Live Sessions on ISH Digital 2021:

22ndMar. 2021 (11:00-12:30Uhr) PHNIX New Product Launch - R290 Heat Pump

24thMar. 2021 (12:30-14:00Uhr) Leading R290 Heat Pump Heating Solution From China

26thMar. 2021 (11:30-12:00Uhr) New Product Launch - R290 Inverter House Heating/Cooling/DHW Heat Pump

26thMar. 2021 (13:00-13:00Uhr) PHNIX New Heat Pumps for District Heating in European Markets

During ISH digital 2021, PHNIX will launch to the market new heat pump solutions with currently the most popular refrigerant R290, which is widely known as F-Gas legislation-compliant, eco-friendly and efficient.

Peter Wang, Director of PHNIX overseas business said that new technology and heat pump products PHNIX constantly brings to the market reflects PHNIX's mission and ambition. "With the growing stringent requirements of new regulatory demands for F-Gas in European areas, R290 heat pump is undoubtedly the trend of the market. This time in the show, we will not just bring to the market heat pump solutions that can minimize F-Gas use and leakages, reduce energy consumption, but also a powerful weapon that will help our cooperative partners to win in the game."

For more information about PHNIX on ISH Digital 2021, please visit: https://ish.messefrankfurt.com/frankfurt/en/exhibitor-search.detail.html/guangdong-phnix-eco-energy-solution-ltd.html.

About PHNIX

As the leading heat pump manufacturer in China, PHNIX is an international enterprise specializing in the R&D and production of heat pumps and energy-saving solutions. Almost 50% of PHNIX products are exported to Europe, North America, and other overseas markets. To learn more about PHNIX and its products, please visit www.phnix-e.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1458231/1.jpg