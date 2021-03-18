

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's producer and import prices decreased in February, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Producer and import prices fell 1.1 percent year-on-year in February.



The producer price index declined 0.9 percent annually in February and import prices decreased 1.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer and import prices remained unchanged in February.



Prices for petroleum products, as well as for basic metals and semi-finished metal products were higher in February, while prices for pharmaceutical products declined, the agency said.



Domestic sale prices fell 0.1 percent yearly in February and remained unchanged from a month ago.



