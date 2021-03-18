IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, today announced the launch of GREENCONNECT by IDEMIA, an environmentally-friendly offer to support mobile operators' switch to sustainable practices.

As the planet demands real-world action to reduce the impact of people's activities on the environment, mobile operators are coming up with ever more pledges and strategies to usher in more sustainable operations. Such strategies are mirrored in steps taken by consumers and international and national governmental bodies. They are more and more sensitive in terms of sustainability.

That's why IDEMIA has developed GREENCONNECT by IDEMIA that comes with end-to-end solutions including:

Reduced card sizes, alternative card body materials green packaging solutions

Greener card wrapping, box and pallet loading solutions

Use of eco-friendly printing raw materials

Management of waste recycling disposal

Lower carbon footprint for card production and transformation

Customer support in carbon offsets

IDEMIA's GREENCONNECT1 suite of solutions and services gives mobile operators the opportunity to seamlessly shift from traditional products to a package of offers including use of green materials and less plastic and paper waste via recycled plastic SIM cards, paper blisters and raw fiber packaging.

IDEMIA's catalog includes novel products inspired by circular economy principles responsible waste management, reduced raw material consumption and use of green raw materials for SIM card bodies and packaging.

In addition, IDEMIA's environmentally-friendly catalog offers green wrapping around mobile operators' SIM cards. By offering non-bleached raw fiber cardboard kits free of glue and varnish, for example, is one of the many ways mobile operators can take on board to show off to their customers in sales outlets how they are actually benefiting the environment.

This eco-friendly package offer provides goods and services that perfectly satisfy mobile operators' CSR goals in keeping with local regulations and existing waste management arrangements.

GREENCONNECT is taking the telecom industry to the next level in sustainability.

"At IDEMIA, we strive to promote business practices which naturally comply with the protection of the environment. We believe that we can go a long way by offering mobile operators sustainable solutions and services that allow them to initiate and or adapt to more environmentally friendly practices. We all have a role to play and we are proud to be able to support the telecom industry alongside our own sustainability initiatives. We're excited to see how our customers and business partners are taking advantage of this great momentum within their own product lines and services." said Fabien Jautard, EVP Mobile Operators at IDEMIA.

1 GREENCONNECT in this announcement stands for GREENCONNECT by IDEMIA, a registered trademark by IDEMIA

