Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of ACQ Bure AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (36/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that ACQ Bure AB, company registration number 559278-6668, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements for SPACs. Provided that ACQ Bure AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and that the company can meet the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be March 25, 2021. The company has 200,000 shares as per today's date. Short Name: ACQ SPAC ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 35,000,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0015657788 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 219986 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ---------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: SPAC ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 30 Financials ------------------------------------------ Supersector code: 3020 Financial Services ------------------------------------------ When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from March 25 up and including March 26, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see page 20 in the prospectus. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com