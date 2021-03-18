DGAP-News: Douglas GmbH / Key word(s): Bond

Douglas GmbH: Douglas GmbH Announces Offering of €1,000 Million Senior Secured Notes due 2026 and €300 Million Senior PIK Notes due 2026



18.03.2021 / 10:02

March 18, 2021

Douglas GmbH Announces Offering of

€1,000 Million Senior Secured Notes due 2026 and

€300 Million Senior PIK Notes due 2026

Düsseldorf, Germany-March 18, 2021 - Douglas GmbH (the "Company") announces that it has launched an offering of (1) €1,000 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2026 (the "Senior Secured Notes") intended to be issued by the Company and (2) €300 million aggregate principal amount of senior PIK notes due 2026 intended to be issued by Kirk Beauty SUN GmbH (the "Senior PIK Notes" and together with the Senior Secured Notes, the "Notes"). The Notes are being offered only to qualified institutional buyers in the United States pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and to certain persons outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act ("Regulation S"). The interest rate, offering price and certain other terms will be determined at the time of pricing of the Notes, subject to market conditions.

In connection with the offering of the Notes, the Company intends to enter into a senior secured facilities agreement providing for a term loan B facility in the expected amount of €1,080 million and a revolving credit facility in the expected amount of €170 million.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the offering of the Notes, together with proceeds from borrowings under the proposed €1,080 million term loan B facility and an equity contribution from existing shareholders to (1) fund the redemption in full of the Company's existing senior secured notes due 2022 and existing senior notes due 2023; (2) repay all amounts outstanding under the Company's existing senior secured facilities; (3) fund cash on hand; and (4) pay fees and expenses incurred in connection therewith.

For more information, please contact:

Douglas GmbH

Luise-Rainer-Straße 7-11, 40235 Düsseldorf, Germany

Douglas Investor Relations:

Stefanie Steiner

Email: ir@douglas.de

Douglas Press Office:

Eva Krüger

Email: pr@douglas.de

