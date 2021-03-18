Discover Recovery: The Best Dual Diagnosis Treatment Center in Washington

"Dual diagnosis is the occurrence of substance abuse and mental disorders together. Discover Recovery has launched a new dual diagnosis treatment track for young adults affected by addiction and COVID-19."

LONG BEACH, WASHINGTON / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2021 / The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on people suffering with both addiction issues and mental illness. People are more isolated, lonely, and financially at-risk, quadrupling the percentage of people suffering from depression and anxiety in the United States. Overdoses are increasing, with more than 81,000 deaths in the 12-month period between June 2019 and June 2020. People suffering from substance use disorders are also particularly vulnerable to suffering more severe forms of COVID-19. The physical and mental health of recovering addicts is under threat like never before. The world seems to have come to a standstill due to COVID-19, but addiction doesn't wait for anyone. In these strange times, it is even more important for people with addiction issues to seek treatment.

Discover Recovery specialize in treating people who suffer both from addiction and mental illness. When a person battling addiction, such as alcohol use disorder or substance use disorder, also has a mental illness, such as depression, bipolar disorder, or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), they require dual diagnosis treatment. This is usually offered through a residential treatment program because of how the two conditions often negatively impact each other. Therefore, it's crucial to get treated at a drug rehab that provides integrated treatment for co-occurring disorders, like Discover Recovery.

Discover Recovery Treatment Center is a fully licensed and nationally accredited substance abuse treatment center for young adults and adults suffering from alcoholism and drug addiction. They are a leading holistic Washington drug treatment center, offering multiple care levels to meet each client's needs. They understand that each person's addiction is unique, which is why they take a holistic approach with their medical detox program and multidisciplinary residential drug rehab program. Their focus is on helping their clients heal physically, emotionally, and spiritually. The goal is to have each patient emerge from their holistic drug rehab center physically and mentally stronger, with a strong sense of self-confidence, ready to embrace a new life free of drugs and alcohol.

Discover Recovery prides itself on the holistic approach they take to recovery, focusing on treating the whole patient rather than just the symptoms of their addiction. Their team of specialists includes Masters-level clinicians, experienced counsellors, registered nurses, a nurse practitioner, a board-certified addictionologist and on-site chefs. They are located in Long Beach, Washington, close to the Oregon border.

