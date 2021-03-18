German tracker manufacturer Ideematec has adapted its Horizon L:TEC tracker for a series of agrivoltaic projects totaling 100 MW that will be developed in France by Spanish developer Amda Energía. The new tracker is claimed to be able to operate synergistically with the agricultural equipment.German solar tracker supplier Ideematec has announced it will supply its products for a series of agrivoltaic projects under construction by Spanish renewable energy developer Amda Energía. "The tracker has a modified shape and a new navigation and control software," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. ...

