Donnerstag, 18.03.2021
Über 150 g/t Gold! Das ist die Aktie, die 2021 alle beeindrucken sollte!
18.03.2021 | 10:46
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR (INRAM) 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 
18-March-2021 / 10:15 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR 
DEALING DATE: 17/03/2021 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 89.9093 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10426916 
CODE: INRAM 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           LU1437016543 
Category Code:  NAV 
TIDM:           INRAM 
Sequence No.:   95795 
EQS News ID:    1176582 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2021 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
