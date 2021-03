BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 6.00 am ET Thursday, Eurostat publishes foreign trade data. The trade surplus is expected to fall to EUR 25.3 billion in January from EUR 29.2 billion in December.



Ahead of the data, the euro dropped against its major rivals.



The euro was worth 130.20 against the yen, 1.1939 against the greenback, 0.8554 against the pound and 1.1050 against the franc as of 5:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de