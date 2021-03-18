

BIEL (dpa-AFX) - Swiss watch and jewelry maker Swatch Group (SWGAF.PK, SWGNF.PK) Thursday said it expects a strong catch-up in consumption worldwide for watches and jewelry in 2021, as has already been observed in Mainland China after normalization of the health situation.



Demand will strengthen further as soon as travel restrictions can be relaxed or lifted.



The company projects numerous new products from its brands to be additional sales drivers in the new year.



The company plans startup of a new production line for solar watch dials as well as the introduction of new technologies in the polishing sector.



Further, the company said its Board of Directors proposes a dividend of 3.50 Swiss francs per bearer share and 0.70 franc per registered share. This is compared to last year's 5.50 francs per bearer share and 1.10 francs per registered share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SWATCH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de