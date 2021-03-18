

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) reported a profit for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $6.64 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $67.74 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn -$0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.0% to $1.04 billion from $0.92 billion last year.



Canadian Solar Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $6.64 Mln. vs. $67.74 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.11 vs. $1.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: -$0.55 -Revenue (Q4): $1.04 Bln vs. $0.92 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.0 - $1.1 Bln



