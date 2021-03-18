WellAir, a leader in delivering clean air solutions to people around the world, today announced the appointment of Brad Niemann as Executive Vice President of Healthcare, to help drive the Company's commercial growth within the global healthcare sector.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210318005069/en/

Brad Niemann, Executive Vice President of Healthcare, WellAir (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are pleased to have Brad join our leadership team as we continue to strengthen our commercial and business strategies within healthcare," said Todd M. Pope, President and Chief Executive Officer at WellAir. "His extensive experience in addressing opportunities across the healthcare landscape will enable our team to better invest, innovate and support our healthcare customers as a leading provider of clean air and surface disinfection solutions in the industry."

Mr. Niemann brings nearly 20 years of extensive executive management experience in the medical device industry. Previously he held multiple leadership positions at Orthofix International N.V, a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal products and therapies. He joined Orthofix in 2012 as Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations. He was promoted to President, BioStim in 2013 and to President of Global Orthofix Spine in 2018. Prior to Orthofix, Mr. Niemann has also held several management and leadership roles at DJO Global, Inc. including Senior Vice President, Recovery Sciences where he led their commercial efforts.

"I am thrilled to support the continued growth of WellAir as a leading healthcare company," said Brad Niemann, Executive Vice President, Healthcare at WellAir. "Our recent Defend 1050 510 (k) Class II clearance from the FDA in January 2021 is an important milestone as we continue to launch new healthcare products based on our differentiated technology. Our healthcare focus ensures that we continue to provide innovative solutions addressing the critical role of clean air and surfaces in these environments."

About WellAir

WellAir's mission is to make the indoor world cleaner and safer. It's that important. Our products are scientifically proven and harmonize how we work, live and play.

WellAir, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in Stamford, Connecticut, and Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, is a leading provider of infection control solutions. The group operates through its core business brands, Novaerus, Plasma Air, and NuvaWave. We reach our customers through multiple channels; this diversity lets them benefit from our broad range of solutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210318005069/en/

Contacts:

Cindy Caserta

WellAir

ccaserta@wellairsolutions.com

203-451-3131



Renee Volpini

Westwicke/ICR

Renee.Volpini@westwicke.com

917-923-8117