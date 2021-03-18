

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar General Corporation (DG) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $642.74 million, or $2.62 per share. This compares with $535.44 million, or $2.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.5% to $8.41 billion from $7.16 billion last year.



Dollar General Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $642.74 Mln. vs. $535.44 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.62 vs. $2.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.72 -Revenue (Q4): $8.41 Bln vs. $7.16 Bln last year.



