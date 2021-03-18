New Atlas Mobile Robot To Be Outfitted With Cutting Edge Navigation Technology

Clinton Township, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2021) - Resgreen Group (OTC Pink: RGGI) - Resgreen Group (RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, today announced their industry-changing Atlas mobile robot to be outfitted with cutting edge SLAM (Simultaneous Localization And Mapping) technology purchased from the Netherlands-based company, Accerion.

Atlas was developed to meet the demanding needs of the industrial sector. One model is able to tow up to 5,000 pounds, with a unit load capacity of 2,500 pounds. A second model can tow up to 2,500 pounds, with a 1,250-pound unit load capacity. Atlas is operated using 5G communications. Android or iOS applications are used when in manual mode, and Wi-Fi in automatic mode.

Triton is a small interface containing the state-of-the-art SLAM (Simultaneous Localization And Mapping) navigation technology greatly enhancing Atlas's functionality while maintaining the cost efficient status for the consumer. Triton provides high precision positioning data to the mobile vehicle. It is able to directly and effectively interact with Atlas's communication applications allowing it to move throughout facilities and warehouses seamlessly.

"We are very excited about implementing SLAM technology into the Atlas mobile robot in a manner that is cost effective for the customer," said Parsh Patel, CEO of RGGI. "Atlas is not only a robust vehicle built to last and move heavy loads with ease throughout facilities, but will utilize the advanced SLAM technology that will only add to its effectiveness and efficiency."

Resgreen has been commissioned by Wolter Group in providing two Atlas vehicles to be integrated mid-2021. The two vehicles will be outfitted with the advanced Triton units.

About Resgreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI):

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreenint.com.

Contact: Sarah Carlson

scarlson@companystorytellers.com

248.755.7680 cell

or

Contact:

ResGreen Group International, Inc.

Parashar (Parsh) Patel, President and CEO

Email: info@resgreenint.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/77685