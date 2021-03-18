Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2021) - FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) ("Fandom Sports" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that world-renowned artist Daniel Mazzone will create a custom art piece and Non Fungible Token ("NFT") to kick off Fandom Sports' NFT rewards strategy.

As previously announced on January 19, 2021 the Company will be creating numerous unique NFTs to encourage and reward Esports fans for their use of the Fandom Sports platform. Daniel will create a custom art piece and NFT which the company will digitize as part of the Fandom Sports Private NFT collection. Fandom Sports will retain this NFT to celebrate the launch of the Company's Esports predictions platform.

"We are extremely privileged to have a world-renowned Canadian artist of Daniel's caliber create a unique art piece for Fandom to share with its user community. Our rewards matrix will provide a forum for global Esports fans to share in the esthetic beauty that Daniel creates. This partnership not only showcases homegrown Canadian art talent that has flourished at a global level but Canadian technology that will have a global impact. We are thrilled to have Daniel assist with our mission and are proud to showcase our technical talent alongside his artistic vision," states David Vinokurov, Fandom Sports CEO and President.

Christian Gravel, Chief Strategy Officer of Fandom Sports, comments, "The cross pollination of decentralized and gaming ecosystems will empower fans to get rewarded for their attention. They now will have the chance to own earned rewards to trade, sell and monetize their skills and time by unlocking digital assets in this new intelligent economy."

More About Daniel Mazzone

Daniel Mazzone has been described as the "next Andy Warhol". His art shows, held annually at Art Basel in Miami, the pre-eminent global destination for art aficionados, regularly sell out and his works adorn the walls of a veritable who's who of professional athletes, business leaders and art enthusiasts around the world. Most recently on January 1, 2021 Daniel's collage mosaic artwork has been installed in Toronto's Pearson International Airport showcasing his talents to all international travelers arriving in Canada.

In connection with this announcement, 25,000 incentive stock options at a price of $0.50 have been granted to Mr. Mazzone with an expiry date of March 19, 2026. The options vest immediately as per the Company's stock option policy.

About Fandom Sports

Fandom Sports Media is developing and deploying a web application which instantly operates on Android and iOS mobile devices targeting Esports Super Fans. The Company's Unified Information Access platform is active in a private cloud with multilingual support and is targeted towards a global launch of the Fandom's regulated betting and unregulated Esports prediction fan engagement models. Fandom supplies interactive Esports entertainment to Super Fans through purpose-built data interaction.

