

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's trade surplus increased in January, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



The trade surplus rose to EUR 6.418 billion in January from EUR 5.322 billion in December. In the same month last year, the trade surplus was EUR 6.051 billion.



Exports rose by a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent monthly in January, while imports decreased 12.0 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, exports grew 12.0 percent annually in January and imports declined 20.0 percent.



Data showed that exports to Britain declined 14.0 percent yearly in January and imports decreased



The trade surplus decreased to EUR 5.463 billion in December from EUR 5.875 billion in October. In the same month last year, the trade surplus was EUR 4.621 billion.



Exports declined by a seasonally adjusted 14.0 percent monthly in December and imports decreased 19.0 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, exports grew 1.0 percent annually in December, while imports declined 3.0 percent.



Data showed that exports to Britain declined 9.0 percent yearly in December and imports decreased 65.0 percent



