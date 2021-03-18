DJ AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD (PR1P.DE) AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 18-March-2021 / 12:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD DEALING DATE: 17/03/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 20.6842 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7129809 CODE: PR1P.DE =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LLU2037749152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1P.DE Sequence No.: 95852 EQS News ID: 1176665 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

