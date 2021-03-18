The German startup PlusDental is the market leader for invisible aligners in Europe. PlusDental began its expansion in Sweden in March after having invested around five million euros in the evolution of modern dentistry in Scandinavia, making Sweden the eighth country to host the health tech company since its foundation in 2017.

The PlusDental management team from left to right: Eva-Maria Meijnen (Chief Operating Officer), Lukas Brosseder (Founder MD), Dr. med. dent. Lan Huong Timm (Chief Medical Officer) and Peter Baumgart (Founder CEO) (Photo: Business Wire)

"Our goal is to continue scaling quickly in what is one of the largest markets for aligner treatments, cementing our position as European market leaders in the process," says PlusDental's Managing Director Eva-Maria Meijnen.

The leading aligner manufacturer already has an active partnership with 200 dental practices all over Europe. Clients receive a 3D scan of their teeth at one of these partner practices, after which a PlusDental team of orthodontists, dentists and dental technicians then manufactures the aligners in a state-of-the-art laboratory. Every treatment step from the appointment to the creation of the aligners is fully digitalised.

"Sweden is the home of innovation. The Swedish people know the advantages of digital medicine, which is evidenced by the popularity of medical consultation apps such as KRY. For these reasons, we expect our digitised treatment system to become increasingly popular amongst patients with mild to moderate dental malocclusions," says Vida Wachtmeister, Country Manager Sweden at PlusDental.

In Sweden, PlusDental will initially be working with more than 30 partner clinics, in addition to opening pop-up stores in all major cities. Their new headquarters will house up to 50 employees and will be opening in Stockholm during Q2.

The increase in awareness of dental health and the digitisation of medical procedures have led the market-dominating startup to focus not only on Sweden, but also its Scandinavian neighbours.

The dental innovators recently successfully closed a financing round of 32 million euros. The round was led by the Hong Kong-based, billion-dollar Ping An Global Voyager Fund, with following bids from investors HV Capital and Lakestar, amongst others. In 2020, they were able to generate eight-figure sales.

Managing Director, Eva-Maria Meijnen: "We will expand to four more European countries in 2021 and by the end of the year, we will be able to offer PlusDental aligners to more than 70 percent of the European population."

About PlusDental:

PlusDental is a leading health tech company based in Berlin, Germany. They work with hundreds of partner dentists, offering patients access to their unique Digital Dentistry platform, specialising in the streamlining of dental treatments.

The company has developed its own digital platform for the correction of mild to moderate dental malocclusions and, together with its strong network of 200 established partner dentists, has already treated more than 30,000 patients.

Partner dentists in eight European countries (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the UK, Spain, France, the Netherlands, Sweden) already utilize this platform for patient acquisition and treatment, which is provided by PlusDental along with training and laboratory products.

PlusDental has also become the leading brand for affordable, medical grade aesthetic tooth straightening among patients all across Europe. PlusDental, which was founded only four years ago, has as its mission to give everyone access to top-of-the-line dental treatments.

The company manufactures its products in its own laboratory in Germany, has the highest medical and ethical standards and has been a committed supporter of Deutsche Cleft Kinderhilfe e.V. since its beginnings. Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus, the company has, amongst other things, commissioned its 3D printer division to produce PPE and has already produced over 7,000 visors, which are distributed free of charge to medical facilities

