

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of England's monetary policy announcement is due at 8:00 am ET Thursday. The Monetary Policy Committee is widely expected to hold the key rate at a record low of 0.10 percent and the quantitative easing programme at GBP 875 billion.



Ahead of the decision, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it rose against the euro and the franc, it held steady against the greenback and the yen.



The pound was worth 152.25 against the yen, 0.8553 against the euro, 1.2951 against the franc and 1.3960 against the greenback at 7:55 am ET.



