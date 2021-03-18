Selexis SA, a JSR Life Sciences company, and SpyBiotech, a biotechnology company with a novel vaccine platform, have signed a commercial license agreement (CLA) to advance SPYVLP102, SpyBiotech's lead vaccine program for human cytomegalovirus (HCMV). Under the CLA, SpyBiotech will leverage Selexis' proprietary SUREtechnology Platform to generate the stable, high-yield production cell lines vital to advancing SpyBiotech's HCMV program to human clinical trials.

"SpyBiotech's SpyTag/SpyCatcher technology circumvents the significant complexities and challenges of binding antigens to vaccine delivery platforms such as virus-like particles (VLPs), making it possible to tackle the development of vaccines previously deemed too difficult to pursue," said Yemi Onakunle, PhD, MBA, Selexis chief business officer. "The high prevalence of HCMV worldwide along with SpyBiotech's innovative technology and commitment to advancing a vaccine makes our work with the company vitally important. We're excited to move forward."

SpyBiotech is focused on the development of a novel vaccine platform technology targeting infectious diseases, cancer and chronic diseases. The company's proprietary SpyTag/SpyCatcher protein 'superglue' underpins its pipeline, which includes vaccine candidates for HCMV and another major viral pathogen.

Selexis' modular SUREtechnology Platform facilitates the rapid, stable, and cost-effective production of recombinant proteins and vaccines, providing seamless integration of the development continuum from discovery to commercialization.

About Human Cytomegalovirus

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly one in three children in the United States are already infected with CMV by age five. Over half of adults have been infected with CMV by age 40. Once CMV is in a person's body, it stays there for life and can reactivate. A person can also be re-infected with a different strain (variety) of the virus. Most people with CMV infection have no symptoms and aren't aware that they have been infected. In some cases, infection in healthy people can cause mild illness, but it can also lead to mononucleosis or hepatitis. In addition, babies born with CMV can have brain, liver, spleen, lung, and growth problems. The most common long-term health problem in babies born with congenital CMV infection is hearing loss, which may be detected soon after birth or may develop later in childhood.

About Selexis SA

Selexis SA, a JSR Life Sciences Company, is the global leader in cell line development with best-in-class modular technology and highly specialized solutions that enable the life sciences industry to rapidly discover, develop and commercialize innovative medicines and vaccines. Our global partners are utilizing Selexis technologies to advance more than 135 drug candidates in clinical development and the manufacture of eight commercial products. As part of a comprehensive drug development process, the Company's technologies shorten development timelines and reduce manufacturing risks. More information is available at www.selexis.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

- Web www.selexis.com

- LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/selexis-sa

- Twitter www.twitter.com/SelexisSA

- Facebook www.facebook.com/SelexisSA

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210318005009/en/

Contacts:

Media Inquiries for Selexis

Mike Beyer

Sam Brown Inc.

+1 312-961-2502

mikebeyer@sambrown.com

Company Inquiries for Selexis

Robert Meister

Head, Corporate Communications

+1 602-953-1716

robert.meister@selexis.com