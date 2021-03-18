JZZ Technologies, Inc. and National Cyber Security Training Academy have launched a no cost course designed to help safeguard adults 55+ from online scams and cybercrime

Calverton, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2021) - Media and marketing company JZZ Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: JZZI) has partnered with NationalCyberSecurityTrainingAcademy.com to offer a first in online courses aimed at helping adults age 55+ to identify and prevent falling prey to online scams and hi-tech crimes that are often targeted at this group.

This course, which is offered at no cost to any adult age 55+ who subscribes, provides simple techniques to identify and prevent some of the most popular scams being perpetrated by hackers and scammers. The top 5 scams covered in the course include those which are geared specifically towards seniors and focus on Medicare scams, lottery scams, tech support scams, investment scams and medical alert scams.

The CyberSafetyforSeniors.org course is unique and covers actual cases taken directly from news headlines to help participants understand exactly what to look for and what actions to take. It also offers strategies to remove vulnerabilities and includes a short quiz at the end of each section to reinforce what individuals have learned. Every participant who completes the course will receive a certificate of completion from National Cyber Security Academy. Seniors can access this free course by going to CyberSafetyforSeniors.org

"My team and I are so proud to develop a course to help those who are so vulnerable to these criminals", says Gregory Evans, Founder of National Cyber Security Training Academy.

"We are especially pleased to offer the Cyber Safety for Seniors course to ActiveLifestyleMedia.com's readers at no cost. This group is constantly targeted but find it hard to get good information on preventing these malicious and often criminal scams.", Evans adds.

About National Cyber Security Academy

National Cyber Security Academy (NCSTA) offers a is a professional international certification body which provides certification, education and continuing legal education in cyber security, surveillance, counter-surveillance, law enforcement and legal community. NCSTA is partnered with CompTIA, Cisco, International Law Enforcement Educators and Trainers Association, Department of Homeland Securities National Initiative for Cybersecurity Careers and Studies (NICCS), State Bar of Georgia.

About JZZ Technologies Inc.

JZZ Technologies, Inc., through its brand Active Lifestyle Media (activelifestylemedia.com), publishes online, video and print content targeting over 20 million individuals the high value 55+ marketplace. This demographic group accounts for more than 75% of the wealth in America and is one of the most sought-after segments for marketing. The 55+ age group is also one of the fastest growing segments of online users. In addition to consumers, Active Lifestyle Media targets U.S. based physicians with current medical content through its medical newsletter and online content/podcasts.

