Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: Dolphin Salutes 42West on Its Nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2021 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and premium content production company, congratulated its subsidiary, the entertainment PR powerhouse 42West, on its tremendous success at Monday morning's announcement of the 93rd Academy Awards nominations.

42West was involved in various capacities with 13 films that earned a total of 32 Academy Award nominations. The company's clients are also in contention for several guild and society honors this season, including the American Cinema Editors "Eddie" Awards (7 nominations); American Society of Cinematographers Awards (1 nomination); Art Directors Guild Awards (2 nominations); Cinema Audio Society Awards (3 nominations); Costume Designers Guild Awards (5 nominations): Directors Guild of America Awards (6 nominations); Motion Picture Sound Editors Awards (10 nominations); Producers Guild of America Awards (7 nominations); Screen Actors Guild Awards (7 nominations); Visual Effects Society Awards (3 nominations), and Writers Guild of America Awards (6 nominations).

"I am so happy to congratulate the entire 42West team for their tireless dedication and deep bench of expertise. They have delivered, yet again, an amazing result for their clients Oscar and other industry nominations," said Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin Entertainment.

About 42 West

With unparalleled experience, contacts, and expertise, 42West is one of the leading full-service public-relations firms in the entertainment industry. The firm's PR professionals have developed and executed marketing and publicity strategies for hundreds of movies, television shows, and digital productions as well as for countless individual actors, filmmakers, recording artists, and authors. In addition, 42West has also provided strategic communications counsel to a wide variety of high-profile individuals and corporate clients - ranging from movie and pop stars to major studios and media conglomerates.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media and B/HI (a division of 42West), we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. All three PR firms were ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States, an unprecedented achievement. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. For more information, visit dolphinentertainment.com.

