MediXall Group, Inc.: MediXall Group Delivers 'For the Health of It' Powered by Health Karma

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2021 / MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL), a healthcare solutions provider, is pleased to announce the delivery of educational content through the For the Health of It blog created and managed by its subsidiary Health Karma.

Can providing educational content drive consumer awareness and customer acquisition? MediXall believes it can. The blog, created by the Health Karma team to provide a resource that consumers can depend on for all things health and wellness, provides readers with tips and tricks, COVID-19 information, understanding insurance how-to's, wellness insights and a mechanism to share personal stories and knowledge.

The company believes that educating consumers is the first step in the buyer's journey and builds trust and loyalty.

Since the recent announcement of the nationwide marketing campaign, in addition to delivering For the Health of It, the company has also established and continues to build active presence and engagement across the social media platforms of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn. Direct to consumer marketing campaigns have been underway for the Health Karma solution.

"I am proud of our high-performance Health Karma team as they continue to execute on our aggressive plan. We are building brand awareness through several channels both for our direct to consumer and employer product offerings. Our dedicated Board of Advisors with decades of health experience have been instrumental in guiding and counseling us as we continue to strengthen our messaging and product offerings," stated Neil Swartz, CEO of MediXall Group, Inc.

To access For the Health of It, please go to https://blog.healthkarma.org/.

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL) is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering products and services to make it easier for consumers to learn, decide and pay for healthcare. The mission of MediXall Group is to revolutionize the healthcare industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the entire healthcare ecosystem, MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement. For more information, please visit www.medixallgroup.com or call 954-908-3481.

About Health Karma, Inc.

Health Karma, a wholly owned subsidiary of MediXall Group, is a data-driven healthcare technology company that is on a mission to continually raise the bar of the healthcare experience by empowering people to understand and manage their entire health care journey anywhere, anytime, whether they have insurance or not. For more information, please visit www.gethealthkarma.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain or increase gross margins, achieve profitability and build shareholder value are forward-looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

