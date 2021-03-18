Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.03.2021
Über 150 g/t Gold! Das ist die Aktie, die 2021 alle beeindrucken sollte!
WKN: 909386 ISIN: US9001487019 Ticker-Symbol: GBKB 
Frankfurt
18.03.21
08:06 Uhr
0,900 Euro
-0,030
-3,23 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: The Administrative Fine Imposed to Our Bank by Governorship of Istanbul (Provincial Directorate of Trade)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: The Administrative Fine Imposed to Our Bank by Governorship of Istanbul (Provincial 
Directorate of Trade) 
18-March-2021 / 12:39 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: The Administrative Fine Imposed to Our Bank by Governorship of Istanbul (Provincial Directorate of Trade) 
 
 
DATE: March 17, 2021 
 
 
Reference: Public disclosure dated 08.01.2021  of Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. 
 
With the public disclosure referenced above, it was also announced that an administrative fine of TL 110.110.000 has 
been imposed on our Bank under the Law no. 6502 as a result of the audit started again by the Ministry of Trade. 
 
Our Bank has filed a lawsuit before Istanbul 9th Administrative Court for cancellation of the aforesaid administrative 
fine in due time. 
 
Any further development regarding the issue will be disclosed in accordance with the relevant legislation. 
 
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. 
 
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 
 
Yours sincerely, 
Garanti BBVA 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:          TGBD 
LEI Code:      5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.:  95856 
EQS News ID:   1176679 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2021 08:39 ET (12:39 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
