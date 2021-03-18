DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Interim Dividend

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Interim Dividend 18-March-2021 / 12:45 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc ("the Company") LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 18 March 2021 Declaration of Interim Dividend The Company has today declared a third interim dividend in respect of the year 1 May 2020 to 30 April 2021. A third interim dividend of 2.50p (2.40p: 2019) per Ordinary share will be paid on 16 April 2021 to the holders of Ordinary shares on the register at 6 April 2021, with an ex-dividend date of 1 April 2021. Enquiries: Maitland Administration Services Limited Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: DIV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 95855 EQS News ID: 1176678 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2021 08:45 ET (12:45 GMT)