Donnerstag, 18.03.2021
Über 150 g/t Gold! Das ist die Aktie, die 2021 alle beeindrucken sollte!
Dow Jones News
18.03.2021 | 14:16
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Interim Dividend

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Interim Dividend 

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) 
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Interim Dividend 
18-March-2021 / 12:45 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc 
("the Company") 
LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
18 March 2021 
Declaration of Interim Dividend 
The Company has today declared a third interim dividend in respect of the year 1 May 2020 to 30 April 2021. 
A third interim dividend of 2.50p (2.40p: 2019) per Ordinary share will be paid on 16 April 2021 to the holders of 
Ordinary shares on the register at 6 April 2021, with an ex-dividend date of 1 April 2021. 
Enquiries: 
Maitland Administration Services Limited 
Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 
Category Code:  DIV 
TIDM:           SDVP 
LEI Code:       213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   95855 
EQS News ID:    1176678 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2021 08:45 ET (12:45 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
