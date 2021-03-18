Caliber Corporate Advisers Ranks No. 139 on Inc. Magazine's List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in New York City Metro Region

Company's Two-year Revenue Growth of 83 Percent Cements Position on Influential List

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2021 / Caliber Corporate Advisers today announced it's selection as No. 139 on Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 Regionals: New York City Metro list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing New York City area-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the region's most dynamic segment - its independent small businesses.

"This list proves the power of companies in the New York City area no matter the industry," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."

Caliber's focus remains on partnering with leading and next-generation companies within financial services and fintech to provide strategic marketing and communications counsel. Hiring talented industry professionals, and providing current employees with ongoing training and support to drive growth remains a top priority for the firm.

"We're honored to rank within the top 150 companies this year," said Harvey Hudes, CEO of Caliber Corporate Advisers. "Our growth over the last few years has been a direct result of the hard work and dedication of our team of experts. We've expanded our digital marketing services and increased our investment in technology. Caliber's focus is on providing our clients with data-driven advice - and ultimately increasing their enterprise value."

The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in the New York City area. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 214 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 48,000 people and added nearly $9 billion to the NYC Metro area economy.

Inc. 5000 Regionals: NYC Metro area results and Caliber's profile can be found here: www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/new-york

and www.inc.com/profile/caliber-corporate-advisers

About Caliber Corporate Advisers:

Caliber is a strategic marketing communications firm that helps companies tell their story and connect with key stakeholders. Since 2010, Caliber has provided counsel to industry leading and rising entrepreneurial organizations within financial services and technology (fintech, insurtech, proptech). Caliber provides best-in-class strategy and tactical execution of public relations, content marketing, social media, digital marketing and intelligence. Learn more: www.calibercorporateadvisers.com.

CONTACT:

Jamie Kemp

jamie@calibercorporateadvisers.com

(516) 417-3975

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

Methodology

The 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

SOURCE: Caliber Corporate Advisers

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/636277/Caliber-Corporate-Advisers-Ranks-No-139-on-Inc-Magazines-List-of-Fastest-Growing-Private-Companies-in-New-York-City-Metro-Region