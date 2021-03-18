Bohemia, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2021) - AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG) (NASDAQ: AMPGW), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of custom and standard state-of-the-art RF components for Commercial, SATCOM, Space, Defense, and Military markets, announced it has appointed Daniel Mazziota to its Board of Directors on Jan 20, 2021, as previously disclosed. Mr. Mazziota's appointment as the Company's third independent director was part of the Company's strategic corporate governance improvements in connection with its February 17, 2021 Nasdaq uplisting.

CEO Fawad Maqbool commented, "We are excited and proud to announce our new selection to our Board of Directors, Daniel Mazziota. Daniel is currently a Hi-Tech Stock Investor and Business Consultant and will bring his talent, experience and expertise to our Board of Directors. With Daniel on board, along with Matt Kappers and Andrew Lee, we have a well-rounded and strong BOD which should enable us to expediently reach our strategic growth initiatives."

Previously, Mr. Mazziota was the Founder and President of NYSE listed Microwave Power Devices, Inc., a leading solid state power amplifier supplier to the telecom and defense industry which he sold to Macom Technology Solutions, a Nasdaq listed developer and producer of radio, microwave and millimeter wave semiconductor devices and components.

Prior to that, he was a Research Engineer with a defense troposcatter communications company, Radio Engineering Labs, Inc. And prior to that he was responsible for electronically tuned, front-end receivers for the airborne division of Cutler-Hammer.

He served as Chairman of the NY Chapter of the Young Presidents Organization and is currently a Member of the World Presidents Organization. He holds a Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering from the Polytechnic Institute and is a Fellow of the Institute.

About AmpliTech Group, Inc.

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures custom and standard state-of-the-art RF components for the Domestic and International, SATCOM, Space, Defense and Military markets. These designs cover the frequency range from 50 kHz to 40 GHz - eventually, offering designs up to 100 GHz. AmpliTech also provides consulting services to help with any microwave components or systems design problems. Our steady growth over the past 13+ years has come about because we can provide complex, custom solutions for nearly ANY custom requirements that are presented us. In addition, we have the best assemblers, wires, and technicians in the industry and can provide contract assembly of customers' own designs. Website: http://www.AmpliTechinc.com

CONTACT:

Fawad Maqbool, CEO

AmpliTech Group, Inc.

(631) 521-7831

