Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2021) - Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. (TSXV: DHR) (OTC Pink: DCHRF) (FSE: 4GW) (the "Company" or "Discovery Harbour") is pleased to announce that Mr. Patrick Merrin was elected to the Company's Board of Directors at the annual general meeting held today. Directors re-elected were Richard Gilliam, Andrew Hancharyk, Rodney Stevens and Mark Fields.

Mr. Merrin has had increasingly senior positions in mining operations over the past 25 years. He recently served as Chief Operations Officer of The Washington Companies, a multi-billion dollar private conglomerate of heavy industrial businesses, including mining, located within Canada and the United States. Previous to that he was Senior Vice President of Canadian Operations of Goldcorp Inc. (now called Newmont Corporation) and held various senior positions with Hudbay Minerals Inc.

Mark Fields, the Company's President and CEO, states, "I am very pleased to welcome Pat to Discovery Harbour's Board of Directors. Pat's comprehensive experience as a senior executive with large mining companies will be a welcome addition as Discovery Harbour advances its two Nevada properties, Caldera as well as the recently announced agreement with Newcrest on our Fortuity 89 property. I would also like to thank Jason Cubitt, who did not stand for re-election, for his contributions and guidance over the past years."

The Company also announces that it has allocated 300,000 stock options to a director of the Company that are exercisable at $0.065 per common share for a five year term.

The stock options are subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Discovery Harbour

Discovery Harbour is focused on sourcing, exploring and developing mineral properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Its current primary focus is to undertake a drill program on Caldera, a low sulphidation epithermal gold project in Nevada. Additionally, Discovery Harbour has an agreement with Newcrest Resources, Inc on its Fortuity 89 property in Nevada.

