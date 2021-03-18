Expanding its existing platform in the European region, Andersen Global establishes a presence in Liechtenstein with collaborating firm actus ag based in Triesen.

actus ag, established in 2016, offers a range of services including national and international tax advisory, cross-border tax planning and IT services. With a specialization in tax laws related to Liechtenstein, Germany and Austria, the firm serves individuals, family offices, business enterprises, private equity firms, and blockchain and fintech companies.

"Our firm's success is a result of our team's ability to adapt to our clients' evolving needs," Managing Partner Matthias Langer said. "In only a few years, our position in the market has grown tremendously because of our ability to provide clients with best-in-class services through our team's commitment to stewardship and the power of technology. Our collaboration with Andersen Global brings growth and allows us to seamlessly provide our clients with the resources of a global organization regardless of borders."

Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz added, "actus ag is one of Liechtenstein's leading and most innovative, independent tax firms. The team's client-focused and forward-thinking approach drives their proven capability of tackling new and complex challenges. Our collaboration adds another key area of coverage to our existing platform in Europe and allows us to continue serving our clients in a seamless manner globally."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 7,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 261 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

