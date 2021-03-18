

AKRON (dpa-AFX) - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) said that it has collaborated with Voyomotive, a connected car technology company, to pilot tire monitoring solutions for more efficient operation of vehicles in the United States.



Using real-time vehicle data provided by Voyomotive telematics controllers, information is processed by Goodyear analytics to create tire pressure loss and pressure alerts that are sent to customers via the Voyomotive app, SMS messages or to a fleet management system.



The service is being provided to Voyomotive consumer and fleet customers, offering a tire maintenance advantage and pressure monitoring solution for enhanced vehicle efficiency and safety.



The company noted that the customers can proactively address pressure anomalies with their tires, maintaining optimal inflation pressure which leads to better tire performance and gas mileage.



