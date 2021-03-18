Marion, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2021) - Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is pleased to announce that the company is in the process of hiring seven new staff positions at the Company's Marion, NC bottling plant in preparation for massive upcoming growth. These positions enable faster and higher-quality beverage production of the current line and set the stage for increased support of a second production line.



In anticipation of revolutionary developments, the company is looking to fill the following full time job positions at the bottling plant:

Filler Operator

Packer Operator

Depal Operator

Palletizer Operator

Forklift Operator

QA Technician

Labeler Operator

Qualified candidates may review additional information about each position and apply at the following link from the company's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/jobs/job-opening/2554180011557634/'source=post_timeline.





Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, "We are looking to hire additional talent for our Marion, NC bottling plant to solidify the throughput rate and quality of our production line. These hires are vital as we are about to onboard two large sources that will immensely increase our revenue and sales like never before. These new staff members will prove invaluable to our future success, expansion and marketplace penetration."





"Furthermore, bringing on these exceptional hires, along with the bottling plant upgrades announced in our March 15, 2021 press release, places us in prime position for evolution and growth as a company. This vastly increases our production potential which is crucial for the proliferation of our BE WATERTM, Happy Mellow and other future brands. As our sales orders increase, the strength of our production line offers a solid foundation to support the intense demand of our quality products."

About Greene Concepts, Inc., Mammoth Ventures, Inc. and Water Club, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company. Through its recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc., the Company has entered the specialty beverage and bottling business and is an emerging leader in the global scientifically formulated beverage industry. Through its subsidiary Water Club, Inc. we intend to pursue subscription-based delivery of water and scientifically formulated beverages directly to the consumers home and market the convenience of this service thru social media affiliate marketing partners.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

