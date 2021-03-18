Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Über 150 g/t Gold! Das ist die Aktie, die 2021 alle beeindrucken sollte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0N95A ISIN: LT0000128092 Ticker-Symbol: YG4 
Berlin
18.03.21
08:07 Uhr
0,735 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
LINAS AGRO GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINAS AGRO GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.03.2021 | 15:05
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The recording of AB Linas Agro Group Investor Conference Webinar on the financial results for the first half of FY 2020/21

The webinar was hosted by Finance Director of the company Mažvydas Šileika who introduced the financial results for the first half of FY 2020/21 and commented on the recent developments in the company.

After the presentation, the management of the company opened the floor for the Q&A session.

The recording of the webinar can be found on Nasdaq Baltic YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aCe38esSAvw). The presentation itself is attached.

Presentation and the recording of webinar are also available on the company's website (https://www.linasagrogroup.lt/en/to-investors/2619-2/).

AB Linas Agro Group thanks all the participants.

Mažvydas Šileika, Finance Director of AB Linas Agro Group
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt

Attachment

  • H1 of FY 2020-2021_webinar (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d66c9315-3011-4eb8-bfdb-6f73949fe587)

LINAS AGRO GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.