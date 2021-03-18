Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.03.2021
WKN: 876800 ISIN: CH0012138530 Ticker-Symbol: CSX 
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New trading lot and total outstanding amount issued for bond loan issued by Credit Suisse AG, London Branch on STO Structured Products (96/21)

As of March 19, 2021, following bond loan issued by Credit Suisse AG, London
Branch on STO Structured Products will change trading lot and total outstanding
amount. 

ISIN         Name         Short Name   New trading     New total outstanding    
                                        lot             amount                  
SE000789727  CSI GTM      CSI_GTM_260  SEK 8,500       SEK 833,000              
7             2608        8                                                     



Please note that the order books will be flushed in connection with the trading
lot change. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq
Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
