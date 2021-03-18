Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New trading lot and total outstanding amount issued for bond loan issued by Credit Suisse AG, London Branch on STO Structured Products (96/21)

As of March 19, 2021, following bond loan issued by Credit Suisse AG, London Branch on STO Structured Products will change trading lot and total outstanding amount. ISIN Name Short Name New trading New total outstanding lot amount SE000789727 CSI GTM CSI_GTM_260 SEK 8,500 SEK 833,000 7 2608 8 Please note that the order books will be flushed in connection with the trading lot change. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB