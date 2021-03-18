Middletown, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2021) - InfluencerActive, Inc. today announced the global launch of the world's first business influencer digital marketplace, featuring more than 100 highly networked, leading business influencers for B2B and B2C brands. These influencers are spread across 15 countries in the U.S., Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Europe. The marketplace offers a combined first-level reach of over 16 million people and a network reach of more than 150 million people, numbers that are growing daily as more influencers join the platform. The InfluencerActive digital marketplace is available around the globe.

Key Takeaways:

InfluencerActive is the world's first business influencer digital marketplace, with more than 100 leading business influencers for B2B and B2C brands.

The digital marketplace simplifies the process for B2B marketers to find the right influencer in the right vertical industry to support lead-gen and brand awareness campaigns.

InfluencerActive, founded by Anthony James ("AJ"), offers a new MarTech growth area by connecting B2B influencers with B2B buyers.





About InfluencerActive

InfluencerActive is an influencer marketing platform that directly connects small and medium-sized brands and businesses with curated and vetted influencers to create a seamless marketplace for both buyer and influencer to engage. Influencers in the InfluencerActive network have built significant followings over traditional business channels such as LinkedIn. Their trusted voices are valued in both the B2C and B2B contexts.

In engaging with influencers through InfluencerActive, business owners can cut through the channel noise and marketing challenges of a fragmented media world. With Influencer Active, engagement is direct between business and influencer, and there is a cost only if an influencer agrees to engage.



For more information, please visit influencer-active.com.

Contacts:

Nancy MacGregor, Trier Company for InfluencerActive

+1.415.309.5185

nancy@triercompany.com

Source: Influencer Active.

