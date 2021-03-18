Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.03.2021
Über 150 g/t Gold! Das ist die Aktie, die 2021 alle beeindrucken sollte!
18.03.2021 | 15:53
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: NIGHTINGALE HEALTH OYJ

NOTICE 18 MARCH 2021 SHARES

NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: NIGHTINGALE HEALTH OYJ

At the request of Nightingale Health Oyj, Nightingale Health Oyj's B shares
will be traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as from March 19,
2021. 

Trading code: HEALTH
Number of shares: 38 591 690
ISIN code: FI4000490875
Order book ID: 218851
Company Identity Number: 1750524-0

Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110
Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table
Mic code: FSME

ICB Classification
Industry: 20 Health Care
Super sector: 2010 Health Care


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Oaklins Merasco Oy. For further information, please call Oaklins Merasco Oy on
+358 9 6129 670. 


Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
