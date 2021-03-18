Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: NIGHTINGALE HEALTH OYJ

NOTICE 18 MARCH 2021 SHARES NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: NIGHTINGALE HEALTH OYJ At the request of Nightingale Health Oyj, Nightingale Health Oyj's B shares will be traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as from March 19, 2021. Trading code: HEALTH Number of shares: 38 591 690 ISIN code: FI4000490875 Order book ID: 218851 Company Identity Number: 1750524-0 Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110 Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table Mic code: FSME ICB Classification Industry: 20 Health Care Super sector: 2010 Health Care This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Oaklins Merasco Oy. For further information, please call Oaklins Merasco Oy on +358 9 6129 670. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260