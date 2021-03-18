Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Über 150 g/t Gold! Das ist die Aktie, die 2021 alle beeindrucken sollte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
18.03.2021 | 16:01
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Monthly Performance Factsheet

DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Monthly Performance Factsheet 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Monthly Performance Factsheet 
18-March-2021 / 14:28 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 
 
(the "Company") 
 
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
 
Monthly Performance Factsheet 
 
The Company announces that its monthly performance factsheet for the period ended 28 February 2021, is now available on 
the Company's website at: 
 
https://www.mandg.com/dam/investments/common/gb/en/documents/funds-literature/credit-income-investment-trust/ 
mandg_credit-income-investment-trust_factsheet_gb_eng.pdf 
 
Link Company Matters Limited 
Company Secretary 
 
18 March 2021 
 
 
 
- ENDS - 
 
 
 
 
 
The content of the Company's web-pages and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks 
on the Company's web-pages, other than the content of the Update referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor 
forms part of the above announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code:  MSCM 
TIDM:           MGCI 
LEI Code:       549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   95881 
EQS News ID:    1176745 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2021 10:28 ET (14:28 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.