Next Level Marketing Offers an Exclusive ROI Guarantee for eCommerce PPC Campaigns

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2021 / As consumer preferences and buying behaviors continue to evolve in 2021 and beyond, maintaining a strong digital presence is imperative for eCommerce brands looking to stay competitive.

As a full-service digital marketing firm, Next Level Marketing (NLM) offers a range of performance-mindedeCommerce PPC (Pay Per Click) digital marketing services aimed at ensuring its clients earn an impressive ROI on any investment made in advertising.

Having helped countless clients achieve unparalleled success, Next Level Marketing is well-positioned to help its eCommerce clients experience continued growth in today's challenging global market.

This quarter, NLM highlights an exclusive ROI guarantee for its eCommerce PPC campaigns, separating itself from the sea of competitors and putting its money where its digital mouth is.

This unprecedented move is sure to ruffle some feathers in an industry where accountability often lacks.

Tackling The 800lb PPC Gorilla in the Room

When it comes to online transactions and the consumer's buying journey, research from Forrester, the Bing Ads Research Team, and others, has consistently demonstrated that search is a key component of a consumer's decision to make a purchase. In fact, between 49%-72% of consumers rely heavily on search to make a purchase decision.

With Google having its grip on approximately 86.02% (Statista, 2020) of the search market, running effective eCommerce PPC campaigns on its search engine and Google Shopping platform isn't just a key part of any business's marketing mix, but rather a mission-critical component that can make or break an eCommerce company.

A Guarantee Like No Other - results clients can count on

Unlike traditional digital marketing agencies that offer "tiered" packages and services, NLM sought to disrupt the industry and put their money where their mouth was. NLM is one of the few agencies willing to "bet" on the quality and reliability of their firm's capability to deliver a strong ROI.

The agency is what is known as an "incentive-based" marketing company, providing holistic comprehensive and inclusive digital marketing services that are custom-tailored to the needs and goals of each client.

But that's not all. The agency has recently announced that it has expanded its ROI guarantee to include eCommerce PPC campaigns.

As a performance-driven agency with plans centered around goal-based incentives, NLM provides clients with some of the industry's most generous guarantees. Pay Per Click clients are guaranteed a minimum 3:1 return on investment within 1-2 months or management fees are waived. SEO clients are guaranteed to rank for a minimum of 20+ search terms within 3-months or fees are waived until that milestone is reached.

Sample Results From the Previous Month:

227,394 leads generated

194,843 qualified calls generated

390,281 E-commerce transactions completed

Increased client revenue by $229,746,267

eCommerce Pay Per Click (PPC) Services

Pay Per Click (PPC) Services from NLM offer immediate results, unprecedented scale, and a (now) guaranteed return on investment. Localized targeting combined with expert ad copy and irresistible offers drives a reliable influx of clicks, traffic, leads and sales.

Elements of an Effective PPC eCommerce campaign Include:

Ad design and testing

Audience targeting

Audience segmentation

Retargeting campaigns

Cart abandonment campaigns

Budget optimization

And more

A Better Process Means Better Results

Discovery

At NLM it all begins with a comprehensive free audit covering SEO, SEM, SMM and other digital initiatives. In conjunction with a competitive analysis, these results are utilized to develop a customized proposal.

Creation

An all-inclusive strategy custom-tailored to further the client's short, mid and long-term goals, initiatives and key performance indicators. The strategy often includes an omnichannel approach, leveraging various digital mediums to maximize ROI.

Evolution

The team at NLM keeps their thumbs on the pulse of technology, industry, market trends, and more to ensure their client's strategy accurately reflects market conditions to deliver reliable and consistent growth.

About Next Level Marketing

Next Level Marketing is one of the nation's leading marketing firms, backed by an impressive resume of documented client results that speaks for itself. Having worked with businesses ranging from local mom and pop operations to multinational Fortune 500 companies, Next Level Marketing is agile, capable and ready to tackle any challenge.

Those interested in learning more about NLM's exclusive ROI guarantee for eCommerce PPC campaigns are encouraged to reach out via its official website, or by calling 844-736-6398.

CONTACT:

Company Name: Next Level Marketing

Contact Person: Tomas Gallo

Email: tomas@nextlevelsem.com

Phone: (844) 740-5010

Address: 2125 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33137

Website: www.nextlevelsem.com

SOURCE: Next Level Marketing

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/636298/Next-Level-Marketing-Offers-an-Exclusive-ROI-Guarantee-for-eCommerce-PPC-Campaigns