Regulatory News:

The French version of Axway's (Paris:AXW) 2020 Universal Registration Document was filed today with the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers), under number D.21-0147.

The document is available on Axway's Investors website: https://investors.axway.com, or via the following link: Access the 2020 Universal Registration Document.

This document includes in particular:

- The Annual Financial Report comprising:

The Management Report, including the Non-Financial Performance Statement,

The Annual and Consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020,

The statutory auditors' reports and information on their fees.

The Corporate Governance report, and the information required for the General Meeting.

The English version will be available on 23 March 2021.

Disclaimer

This document is a translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of conflicting interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

About Axway

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) empowers customers to succeed using hybrid integration to connect people, systems, businesses, and digital ecosystems. Axway's hybrid integration platform, Amplify, helps enterprise power users, IT specialists, developers, and partners accelerate digital transformation, create captivating experiences, and innovate new services. Amplify speeds integrations by combining traditional integration patterns with API Management and Application Integration (providing over 150 prebuilt connectors). Over 11,000 organizations in 100 countries rely on Axway for their data integration challenges.

To learn more, visit www.investors.axway.com/en

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210318005668/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations: Arthur Carli +33 (0)1 47 17 24 65 acarli@axway.com

Press Relations: Sylvie Podetti +33 (0)1 47 17 22 40 spodetti@axway.com