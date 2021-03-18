Anzeige
WKN: A0B5TU ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Ticker-Symbol: HDK 
München
18.03.21
08:07 Uhr
4,080 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,8804,00017:53
Dow Jones News
18.03.2021 | 17:07
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Halfords Group PLC: Holding in Company

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Holding in Company 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Holding in Company 
18-March-2021 / 15:36 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 
 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting      Halfords Group PLC 
rights are attachedii: 
 
 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                                                   X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv 
Name                                                                                        JPMorgan Asset Management 
                                                                                            Holdings Inc. 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)                                       Wilmington, Delaware, USA 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) 
                                                                                            JPMorgan Asset Management 
                                                                                            (UK) Limited 
Name 
                                                                                            J.P. Morgan Investment 
                                                                                            Management Inc. 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)                                       London, United Kingdom 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:                                    17 March 2021 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):                                              18 March 2021 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                                                                                              Total 
                                                                     % of voting rights       of 
                                        % of voting rights attached  through financial        both  Total number of 
                                        to shares (total of 8. A)    instruments              in %  voting rights held 
                                                                     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) (8.A  in issuervii 
                                                                                              + 
                                                                                              8.B) 
 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or reached  4.81%                        0.32%                    5.13% 10,217,092 
 
Position of previous notification (if 
                                        n/a                          n/a                      n/a 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
                 Number of voting rightsix                       % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares           Direct                  Indirect                Direct                          Indirect 
ISIN code (if    (Art 9 of Directive     (Art 10 of Directive    (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/   (Art 10 of Directive 
possible)        2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)   2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) EC) (DTR5.1)                    2004/109/EC) 
                                                                                                 (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00B012TP20                             9,570,933                                               4.81% 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A    9,570,933                                       4.81% 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
Type of                                                  Number of voting rights that may be 
financial        Expiration         Exercise/            acquired if the instrument is           % of voting rights 
instrument       datex              Conversion Periodxi 
                                                         exercised/converted. 
 
                                    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 
(b)) 
Type of        Expiration           Exercise/    Physical or cash 
financial      datex                Conversion                      Number of voting rights      % of voting rights 
instrument                          Period xi    settlementxii 
Equity Swap    n/a                  n/a          n/a                646,159                      0.32% 
 
 
                                                 SUBTOTAL 8.B.2     646,159                      0.32% 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and 
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) 
issuerxiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal X 
entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 
                    % of voting rights if it      % of voting rights through financial      Total of both if it equals 
Namexv              equals or is higher than the  instruments if it equals or is higher     or is higher than the 
                    notifiable threshold          than the notifiable threshold             notifiable threshold 
JPMorgan Asset 
Management Holdings 
Inc. 
JPMorgan Asset 
Management 
International 
Limited 
JPMorgan Asset 
Management (UK)                                                                             5.06% 
Limited 
 
JPMorgan Asset 
Management Holdings 
Inc. 
J.P. Morgan 
Investment 
Management Inc. 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder                          N/A 
The number and % of voting rights held            N/A 
The date until which the voting rights will be    N/A 
held 
 
11. Additional informationxvi 
JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. 
JPMorgan Asset Management International Limited (100%) 
JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited (100%) 
 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%) 
JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.(100%) 
J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. (100%) 
 
Place of completion London, United Kingdom 
Date of completion  18 March 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB00B012TP20 
Category Code:  HOL 
TIDM:           HFD 
LEI Code:       54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:   95884 
EQS News ID:    1176790 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2021 11:36 ET (15:36 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
