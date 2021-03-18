DJ Halfords Group PLC: Holding in Company

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Holding in Company 18-March-2021 / 15:36 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting Halfords Group PLC rights are attachedii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, Delaware, USA 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited Name J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 17 March 2021 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 18 March 2021 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation Total % of voting rights of % of voting rights attached through financial both Total number of to shares (total of 8. A) instruments in % voting rights held (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) (8.A in issuervii + 8.B) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.81% 0.32% 5.13% 10,217,092 Position of previous notification (if n/a n/a n/a applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Class/type of shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/ (Art 10 of Directive possible) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) GB00B012TP20 9,570,933 4.81% SUBTOTAL 8. A 9,570,933 4.81% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Number of voting rights that may be financial Expiration Exercise/ acquired if the instrument is % of voting rights instrument datex Conversion Periodxi exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash financial datex Conversion Number of voting rights % of voting rights instrument Period xi settlementxii Equity Swap n/a n/a n/a 646,159 0.32% SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 646,159 0.32% 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal X entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals Namexv equals or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher or is higher than the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. JPMorgan Asset Management International Limited JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) 5.06% Limited JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder N/A The number and % of voting rights held N/A The date until which the voting rights will be N/A held 11. Additional informationxvi JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. JPMorgan Asset Management International Limited (100%) JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited (100%) JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%) JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.(100%) J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. (100%) Place of completion London, United Kingdom Date of completion 18 March 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Category Code: HOL TIDM: HFD LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 OAM Categories: 2.3. 