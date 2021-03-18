DuckDao: DuckDAO's Decentralized Incubation, Newest Way for Crypto Industry to Unlock its Full Potential

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2021 / With rich investors getting away with full access to plum investing platforms, there exists a vacuum for a decentralized, democratic investing avenue. DuckDAO is a bold attempt to fill up space for other investors, with the platform acting as an incubator for maximizing investor wealth through community support.

Early-stage crypto projects have usually been closed affairs, and a welcome change is being initiated by DuckDAO. DuckDAO believes in making long-term partnerships and aims at lending a helping hand to acquire natural and healthy growth. The platform is geared towards retail investors, and also aims at breaking the cycle of early-stage investments in promising cryptocurrency projects.

DuckDAO engages with projects at the following three levels:

Tier 1 (Incubation Level): From the beginning until the project listing on an exchange. Aftercare is offered as a bonus and also advisory, marketing, and listing services.

Tier 2 (Strategic Contribution Level): Project guidance for social media strategies.

Tier 3 (General Contribution Level): No direct involvement. Only management of community and sales requests.

A core element of the platform is the community, and the members are fondly called "Ducks". The community is behind the financing along with supporting the growth of partner projects. DuckDAO is no newbie on the blockchain scene, and has worked with big names of the industry, such as Bondly, Poolz, shadows, linear dora factory and has aided in achieving tenfold returns. Also of note is their partnership with YouTube celebrities such as Boxmining and IvanOnTech.

"We perform extensive due diligence checks on potential projects to ensure they meet our rigorous standards of safety and stand an excellent chance of achieving great success with the help of our Ducks," says Lukas, Co-Founder of DuckDAO.

The token of the platform is called DuckDaoDime (DDIM), available from Uniswap. The token can also be earned by taking part in community events like the AMA. Members can use the token to access their preferred tier of the platform.

"DuckDAO allocates tokens to the community users, distributed through Telegram communities that have toke permissions. Members of top tiers will receive a greater share of the allocation that the platform receives from each project. Each project gets thoroughly evaluated through diligence checks." Added Ken, Co-Founder for DuckDAO.

Readers are welcome to join the DuckDao telegram lobby to become a "Duck". Emails can be sent to the team to find out how they can kick-start a project.

For more information, please visit: https://duckdao.io/

