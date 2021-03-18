2020 Universal Registration Document xHTML Annual Financial Report

The original xHTML French-language version of the Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) 2020 Universal Registration Document was registered with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 18 March 2021 under D.21-0148.

The document is available at https://www.soprasteria.com/investors (under Investors/Financial Publications Reports/Financial Reports) and it is made publicly available under the conditions set forth by existing regulations.

The Universal Registration Document includes in particular the Annual Financial Report detailed in the cross-reference table on page 316; information relating to the Management Report, detailed in the cross-reference table on pages 312 to 313; reports of the Statutory Auditors and information relating to their fees; and information required with respect to the description of the share buyback programme.

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

