BANFF: Announcing Invite-Only Event To Showcase 100 Women-Owned Media Companies

SPARK Showcase Week: March 22-25, 2021

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2021 / The BANFF Spark Accelerator for Women in the Business of Media is proud to announce an exclusive 4-day event and the launch of an innovative new online platform to showcase the 100 participants of the BANFF Spark Accelerator to global media and entertainment industry executives.

Spark Showcase (March 22-25, 2021) is a real-time virtual marketplace that will directly connect members of the community through a series of interactive sessions, meetings, and pitching events. For the months following, all registered individuals will be able to use the platform to connect, book meetings in private video screening rooms, and peruse new film and tv projects as well as companies that are seeking partnerships or investors.

The curated BANFF Spark companies featured in Spark Showcase represent key media industry sectors-from content production and talent representation, to tech and innovation, to distribution and marketing, and everywhere in between. Of these companies, 38% of participants self-identify as being Black, Indigenous, People of Colour, LGBTQ2S+, or professionals with disabilities.

During the four pitching sessions, 20 selected Spark companies will present their project or business to an invited VIP audience of potential partners, clients, and collaborators.

"This is an exciting opportunity for the BANFF Spark companies to connect with industry executives who matter to help grow their businesses," said Jenn Kuzmyk, Executive Director of the Banff World Media Festival. "Like many in the media sector, these women-led businesses have been impacted by the global pandemic, and the timing could not be better to build stronger connections as we all continue to adapt, get back to robust business, and seize upon new opportunities."

Media and entertainment executives who would like to join the Spark Showcase community to find, meet, and work with BANFF Spark companies, may submit a request for complimentary registration.

REQUEST TO JOIN

Spark Showcase is a curated community designed to connect potential partners, collaborators, broadcasters, streamers, funders, and service providers with 100 of Canada's most exciting media companies-which just happen to be owned by women.

SUPPORTED BY

FOUNDING INDUSTRY PARTNER

PARTNERS



About BANFF Spark

Supported by The Government of Canada's Women Entrepreneurship Strategy and the Banff World Media Festival, BANFF Spark offers training, mentorship, and market access to women entrepreneurs in the screen and media industries. The program has a strong mandate to champion diversity at its core and is designed to advance gender equality across the media sector, bolstering the economic success of all women, including women of colour, Indigenous women, women with disabilities, LGBTQ2S+ women, and non-binary individuals. It is open to applicants from Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia who are ready to grow or launch their own businesses in the screen-based industries.

For more information about the BANFF Spark Accelerator for Women in the Business of Media, please visit: spark.banffmediafestival.com

For more information about the Banff World Media Festival, please visit: www.banffmediafestival.com

About the Government of Canada's Women Entrepreneurship Strategy

The Government of Canada is committed to advancing gender equality, women's economic empowerment, and supporting women entrepreneurs through the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy (WES), a $2-billion investment that seeks to double the number of women-owned businesses by 2025. In May 2020, the Government of Canada announced it will provide $15 million in additional funding to support women entrepreneurs through the WES. This money will go directly to select organizations that are currently WES Ecosystem Fund recipients and will help women entrepreneurs through the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy, visit: https://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/107.nsf/eng/home

For more information, please contact:

Shanaaz Berment

BANFF World Media Festival 416 408 2300 x279

sberment@brunico.com

BANFFSpark

Banff2021

SOURCE: BANFF

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/636297/Announcing-Invite-Only-Event-To-Showcase-100-Women-Owned-Media-Companies