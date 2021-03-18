Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Monthly Summary
PR Newswire
London, March 18
Fidelity Asian Values PLC
LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96
Monthly Summary as at 28 February 2021
Copies of the above document have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM):
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
(Documents will usually be available for inspection within two business days of this notice being given)
18 March 2021
