Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2021) - Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed and oversubscribed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), as described in its press release dated March 8, 2021, pursuant to which it has issued an aggregate of 12,300,000 units (the "Units") at $0.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of $3,075,000.

Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company, and one-half (1/2) non-transferable share purchase warrant (the "Warrants") to acquire one (1) additional common share at a price of C$0.40 per share until March 19, 2023. In the event that the common shares of the Company trade at a closing price equal to or greater than $0.60 per share for a period of 5 consecutive days during the final 18 months of the term of the Warrants, then the Company may deliver a notice to the Warrant holders that they must exercise their Warrants within the next 30 days, or the Warrants will expire.

Certain arm's length finders received cash fees of $113,815 and 520,260 finders warrants, issued on the same terms as the Warrants in the Offering. All the securities issued will be subject to resale restrictions until July 20, 2021.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for current exploration and development programs and to support the construction of the Company's own processing facility, and general working capital.

Grant of stock options

The Company has granted incentive stock options to various directors, officers and consultants to purchase up to 1,350,000 common shares of the Company on or before March 19, 2026, at an exercise price of $0.30 per share.

About Altiplano

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) is a Canadian mining company focused on the acquisition and development of near-term cash flowing assets and exploration projects of significant scale. Altiplano's goal is to grow into a mid-tier producer of copper, gold and silver with immediate plans of generating profits from three cash flowing projects in 2021. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing on opportunity, overcoming challenges and building shareholder value.

Altiplano is part of the Metals Group of companies, managed by an award-winning team of professionals who stand for technical excellence, painstaking project selection and uncompromising corporate governance, with a proven ability to capitalize on investment opportunities and deliver shareholder returns.

