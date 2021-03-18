Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Über 150 g/t Gold! Das ist die Aktie, die 2021 alle beeindrucken sollte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ESPU ISIN: US8808901081 Ticker-Symbol: T5Z 
Tradegate
18.03.21
20:45 Uhr
30,400 Euro
-0,400
-1,30 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
TERNIUM SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TERNIUM SA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,20031,40022:07
30,40030,60021:03
ACCESSWIRE
18.03.2021 | 21:20
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ternium S.A.: Ternium Announces Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2021 / Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) announced today that its annual general meeting of shareholders will be held on Monday, May 3, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. CET. Each holder of Ternium ADSs as of March 29, 2021, shall be entitled to instruct The Bank of New York Mellon, the depositary bank, as to the exercise of the voting rights pertaining to the shares represented by such holder's ADSs.

The following documents are available on the Company's website at www.ternium.com on the Investor section:

  • Notice and Agenda for the meeting.
  • Shareholder Meeting Brochure and Proxy Statement.
  • Company's 2020 Consolidated Management Report (which includes the Company's consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2020 and 2019 and for the years then ended, and the Company's annual accounts as at December 31, 2020, together with the independent auditors' report thereon).

Copies of these documents are also available, free of charge, at the Company's registered office in Luxembourg, between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. CET, subject to restrictions imposed from time to time by Luxembourg authorities due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, shareholders registered in the Company's share register may obtain electronic copies of such documents, free of charge, by sending an e-mail request to ir@ternium.com.

About Ternium

Ternium is Latin America's leading flat steel producer, with operating facilities in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the southern United States and Central America. The company offers a broad range of high value-added steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems. More information about Ternium is available at www.ternium.com.

Contact:

Sebastián Martí
Ternium - Investor Relations
+1 (866) 890 0443
+54 (11) 4018 8389
www.ternium.com

SOURCE: Ternium S.A.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/636311/Ternium-Announces-Annual-General-Meeting-of-Shareholders

TERNIUM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.