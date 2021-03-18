Arrival, the global company creating electric vehicles ("EVs") with its game-changing technologies, today announced that members of its management team will present at the Piper Sandler Electric Truck Day on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 9:00AM Eastern Time. In addition, management will host virtual one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

The live presentation can be accessed here.

About Arrival

Arrival is reinventing the automotive industry with its entirely new approach to the design and assembly of electric vehicles. Low CapEx, rapidly scalable Microfactories combined with proprietary in-house developed components, materials and software, enable the production of best in class vehicles competitively priced to fossil fuel variants and with a substantially lower total cost of ownership. This transformative approach provides cities globally with the solutions they need to create sustainable urban environments and exceptional experiences for their citizens. Arrival is a global business founded in 2015 and headquartered in London, UK and Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, with more than 1500 global employees located in offices across the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company is deploying its first three microfactories in North Carolina, USA, South Carolina, USA and Bicester, UK in 2021.

