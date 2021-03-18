Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Three and Six Months Ended February 28, 2021 Earnings Call

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2021 / Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) announced it will release its three and six months ended February 28, 2021 financial results on April 13, 2021 and hold a conference call that day to discuss the results.

We will host a conference call on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 4:30PM Eastern (2:30PM Mountain) to discuss the financial results and answer questions. Call details are presented below. We will post a detailed slide presentation, which provides an overview of Pure Cycle and presents summary financial results on our website which can be accessed at www.purecyclewater.com.

Q2 2021 EARNINGS CALL

When: 4:30PM Eastern (2:30PM Mountain) on April 13, 2021

Call in number: 877-407-8033 (no pass codes required)

International call in number: 201-689-8033 (no pass codes required)

Replay available until: April 27, 2021 at 4:30PM ET

Replay call in number: 877-481-4010 | 919-882-2331 #40469

Event link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2247/40469

Company Information

Pure Cycle is a diversified water resource and land development company. At our core we are an innovative and vertically integrated wholesale water and wastewater service provider which also develops land we own into master planned communities, to which we will continue to provide water and wastewater services as well as operate long-term build-to-rent properties.

Additional information including our recent press releases and SEC filings are available at www.purecyclewater.com , or you may contact our President, Mark W. Harding, or our CFO, Kevin B. McNeill, at 303-292-3456 or at info@purecyclewater.com .

