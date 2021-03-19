Anzeige
Freitag, 19.03.2021
PR Newswire
19.03.2021 | 07:16
SDRL - Filing of 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill or the Company") announces that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the U.S. The report can be accessed on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, www.sec.gov and at www.seadrill.com. Shareholders may also request a hard copy of the Annual Report, which includes the Company's complete 2020 audited financial statements, free of charge, by sending an email to: seadrill@hawthornadvisors.com.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

CONTACT:

seadrill@hawthornadvisors.com
020 3745 4960

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/seadrill-limited/r/sdrl---filing-of-2020-annual-report-on-form-20-f,c3309492

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18925/3309492/1389180.pdf

Seadrill Limited 2020 Annual Report

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18925/3309492/807c40919183407d.pdf

Seadrill Limited 2020 Corporate Governance Report

