Human Horizons Smart Factory Setting Benchmark for Intelligent Vehicle Manufacturing

SHANGHAI, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leading new mobility and autonomous driving research company, Human Horizons, has recently released details of the new HiPhi X super SUV assembly plant, the HiPhi Plaza. Equipped with cutting-edge automated machinery, the assembly line has been built in a repurposed gasoline-powered vehicle plant in the city of Yancheng, Jiangsu province. Mass-production has already commenced and deliveries are expected to begin in May 2021. One major highlight at the new production facility is that the HiPhi X will autonomously drive itself off the assembly line and park in the nearby lot.

Assembly of the HiPhi X in the new smart factory will be supported by a number of sophisticated technological tools. Hundreds of Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices connected through 5G and organized by powerful Manufacturing Operating Management (MOM) cloud computing software, 'Digital Twin', will ensure the entire operation is managed efficiently and autonomously. For factory operators, the use of Advanced Planning and Optimization (APO) on SAP's HANA as an enterprise resource planning (ERP) will allow for rapid production scheduling of orders. Currently, worldwide, only Daimler and Volvo are using this cutting-edge ERP system which can greatly increase the speed at which customized orders are processed.



Regarding the new factory, Human Horizons founder and CEO, Mr. Ding Lei said, "Like people, things are the products of their environment too. If we want to build the world's most sophisticated new energy car, we must use the world's most sophisticated manufacturing technologies. If we want to build a new generation of autonomous vehicles, we must use the newest generation of autonomous production machinery. If we want to create an ultra-efficient and personalized car, we must be ultra-efficient and flexible in our manufacturing process."



The architectural design of the factory itself feels ultra-modern, as if out of a sci-fi world. The space has been modeled on Human Horizons' brand spirit of "to explore, to be free and to create". In the body workshop, assembly is entirely automated by 130 C4-interconnected KUKA robots which produce a higher quality body. Painting and coating of each vehicle inside and out is also 100% automated using the latest generation of German Dürr Group's automatic spraying robots which apply 8 coats of weather resistant paint, producing a near flawless finish that meets the superior standards for premium luxury vehicles.

Batteries assembled in the Human Horizons workshop are exceptionally safe and have achieved a 100% quality inspection pass rate. The company uses China's leading manufacturing execution system (MES) process for assembly of the batteries and employs big data analytics for error-monitoring, full process information traceability, and quality assurance. Final assembly of the vehicle utilizes an over-the-air system with a large number of 360-degree intelligent Automated Guided Vehicles transport vehicles, assisted suspension conveyor line, and Firmware Over-The-Air offline detection software via the 5G supported cloud platform to identify and notify of any potential defects.



After production, Human Horizons' vehicle-to-everything (V2X) collaboration technology allows the HiPhi X to drive itself safely off the assembly line, over to the designated delivery area, and park securely using the in-built Level 4 Automated Valet Parking (AVP) functionality. This is the final step in an almost entirely automated manufacturing process underpinned by a world-class quality control system that ensures the safe and consistent production of the world's first evolvable super SUV, the HiPhi X.



Limiting environmental impact and practicing sustainability is one of Human Horizons' key operating principles. Instead of building a new factory from scratch, the company sought to cooperate with DYK and re-fit their existing assembly plant. The conversion of pre-existing facilities saved time, costs, and physical resources, thereby reducing the company's carbon footprint and allowing prospective customers to get their hands on their new HiPhi X sooner.



About HiPhi

HiPhi is a premium brand created by Human Horizons and enhanced by its users. HiPhi X is an EV with a lightweight hybrid aluminum-steel construction and sustainable vegan leathers and recyclable materials which add to the sustainable nature of Human Horizons' EV products.

About Human Horizons

Human Horizons is established for R&D in innovative and leading intelligent mobility technologies as well as the industrialization of future-oriented smart vehicles. Furthermore, Human Horizons builds smart transportation technologies and contributes to the development of smart cities, which will redefine human mobility.

Forward-Looking Statement



This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminologies such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Human Horizons' beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Human Horizons' strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; Human Horizons' limited operating history; risks associated with electric vehicles; Human Horizons' ability to develop, manufacture, and deliver vehicles of high quality and appeal to customers on schedule and on a large scale; Human Horizons' ability to grow manufacturing in its joint venture plant; product defects or any other failure of vehicles to perform as expected; Human Horizons' ability to build the Human Horizons and HiPhi brands; Human Horizons' ability to compete successfully; Human Horizons' ability to secure sufficient reservations of orders; changes in consumer demand and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Human Horizons does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

