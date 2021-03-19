Celebrate Spring with "Bleach: Brave Souls" Stamp Rally and A MASAYA ONOSAKA New Young TV Collaboration

TOKYO, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls will start the Spring of Brave Souls Stamp Rally starting Friday, March 19 from 15:00 JST (UTC+9). Players from around the world will work together to complete the four Spring of Brave Souls campaign challenges. If all the missions are cleared by the end of the campaign, everyone will receive one 5 star Summons Ticket. See original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/release/2021/0319/bleach_brave_souls_spring.html) for full details.

Spring of Brave Souls Stamp Rally Official Website:

https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/campaign/spring_cp_2021/

*Please check the in-app notifications for more details.

Furthermore, Masaya Onosaka (voice of Shinji Hirako)'s program New Young TV will host a second collaboration with Bleach: Brave Souls on Sunday, March 28 at 17:00 JST (UTC+9). Katsuyuki Konishi (voice of Shuhei Hisagi and Keigo Asano) will also join as a host for the program. Don't miss out on new Brave Souls information during this special collaboration.

A MASAYA ONOSAKA New Young TV Official Twitter:

https://twitter.com/ExysNytv

Watch it here

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJQb0Pou939pDubqrvTSRSA

*Japanese audio with subtitles available in English, French, Korean, Thai, Traditional and Simplified Chinese.

*Guests and broadcast content are subject to change without notice.

There will also be a retweet campaign related to the show. Enter for a chance to be one of three lucky winners to get autographs from Masaya Onosaka and Katsuyuki Konishi!

How to Enter

1. Follow the Bleach: Brave Souls official Twitter account ( @Bleachbrs_en ).

2. Retweet the tweet from the official account with the MASAYA ONOSAKA?New Young TV Collaboration: Spring full of Shinjis link.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Smartphone Support: Android 4.1+, iOS 10.0+

* Not available on some devices. PC (Steam) Support: Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

(64-bit OS Required) Genre: 3D Action Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available) Supported Regions: Global Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/ Official Twitter Account: @bleachbrs_en Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

© KLabGames

Download here

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1458001/1.jpg